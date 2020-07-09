Kentucky man who threatened school shooting gets to 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced. WKYT-TV cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in reporting that Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence. FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018.