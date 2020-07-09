La Crosse man faces federal charges for meth, gun crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is indicted on federal drug charges after his arrest last month.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury in Madison indicted Joshua Kletzke, 37, on methamphetamine possession and two firearms charges.

On June 9, an employee at the Days Inn Hotel found a bag with more than $8,000 in methamphetamine in a hallway. Surveillance video identified Kletzke as the person involved.

He was seen later that day at the southside La Crosse Walmart store. He fled when approached by officers. After a chase and brief standoff with officers, he was arrested by the South Community Library on 16th Street.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison, the drug charge carries a mandatory five-year minimum with a 40-year maximum sentence. One of the gun charges, for possessing a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime also carries a mandatory five-year minimum sentence. A conviction on this charge means that Kletzke would have to finish serving any other sentences before starting to serve time for the gun crime.