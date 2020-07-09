La Crosse Police investigating overnight shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No one is hurt in an overnight shooting in La Crosse.

Police were called to the 200 block of 8th St. North shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

Officers found that multiple shots were fired into a residence at 229/231 8th St. North. The residence is next door to the Salvation Army of La Crosse County.

No one inside was injured according to police.

Police were able to get a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

It was seen a short time later by a La Crosse Police civilian employee. The vehicle was stopped by UW-La Crosse Police with help from the Onalaska Police Department.

The stop led to three people taken into custody. Police didn't release any information on their identities citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers did seize two firearms and a facsimile gun in the traffic stop.

Police said in a statement that no one has been referred on charges as part of the incident yet. They also said there is no danger to the public regarding the incident.

The deparment said additional information would be released when it becomes available.