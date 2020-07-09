Navy carrier sidelined by virus returns home to San Diego

San Diego (AP) — The USS Theodore Roosevelt has returned home to San Diego led by a new captain who came aboard after the previous one was fired over the handling of a massive COVID-19 outbreak on board. On Thursday, there were no embraces on the Navy pier typical of such homecomings. Instead, sailors disembarked one by one and walked to waiting vehicles to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The aircraft carrier in late March was sidelined in Guam for 10 weeks with an outbreak. Over time, more than 1,000 were infected with COVID-19, and Capt. Brett Crozier was fired for urging his commanders to take faster action.