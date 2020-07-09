Park Won-soon, outspoken liberal mayor of Seoul, found dead

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Park Won-soon, the longest-serving mayor of South Korea’s capital, a fierce critic of economic inequality, and a potential presidential candidate in 2022, has been found dead. He was 64. Police said Park’s body was located early Friday near a restaurant nestled in wooded hills stretching across northern Seoul after he was reported missing by his daughter. The more than seven-hour search involved hundreds of officers, firefighters, drones and dogs. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Park’s disappearance and death. Police didn’t immediately confirm local media reports that one of Park’s secretaries had recently lodged a complaint over alleged sexual harassment. Park was a human rights lawyer who once led two of South Korea’s most influential civic groups.