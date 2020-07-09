Esper defends use of National Guard in helping with unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is defending the performance of the National Guard in helping law enforcement agencies handle protests triggered by the May killing of George Floyd in police hands. Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are testifying before the House Armed Services Committee. It is their first congressional testimony since March, before the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent and before nationwide civil unrest led to a crisis in White House relations with the Pentagon. Esper said the National Guard was a better alternative than using active-duty forces as President Donald Trump had threatened.