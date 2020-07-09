Violence at rally in Greece against new protest law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Violence has broken out in Athens during a mass demonstration against plans to curb public protests. A group of protesters hurled gasoline bombs at riot police outside parliament, while police responded with tear gas and flash grenades. The demonstrations were being held in Athens and around 40 other Greek cities and towns to oppose the plans by the center-right government. More than 10,000 peaceful protesters had gathered in central Athens, many supporting a labor union backed by the Greek Communist Party. A separate group of several dozen youths was involved in the violence.