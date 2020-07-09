Ready to return, 4,000 Atlantic City casino workers told no

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — After 3 1/2 months of being out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of Atlantic City casino workers got the call they had been waiting for: It was time to go back to work. Then New Jersey’s governor decided indoor dining was still too risky, and casinos could not reopen their restaurants and bars. And just like that, about 4,000 people who thought they had jobs again did not. Mineli Polanco, a costumed beverage server at the Borgata, said the nightmare she thought was ending just turned into a new one. Jeffery Payne, a server at Caesars casino, said it felt like the rug was pulled out from under him.