Serbia mulls anti-virus rules as clashes erupt over lockdown

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s authorities are deciding what measures to impose to halt a surging spread of the new coronavirus, following two nights of clashes between police and anti-lockdown demonstrators. The Balkan country’s crisis team on Thursday is expected to ban any gatherings in the capital, Belgrade, and limit the operations of cafes and nightclubs. An initial announcement by President Aleksandar Vucic that measures will include a weekend curfew sent thousands into the streets. The citizens accuse Vucic of letting the crisis spin out of control so that he could hold an election and thus tighten his grip on power.