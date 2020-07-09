Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 2:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT

FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES…

At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Waucoma to near Hawkeye to near Lamont, moving

northeast at 35 mph. At 135 PM trees were reported down near

Oelwein.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

West Union around 155 PM CDT.

Clermont around 205 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Donnan, Eldorado, Randalia, Highways 3 And 187, Waucoma Campground,

County Road W 33 And 187 and Highway 18 And County V 56.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH