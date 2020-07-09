Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 1:44 PM CDT until THU 2:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles south of Canton to near Fort Atkinson,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Calmar around 150 PM CDT.

Decorah around 205 PM CDT.

Ossian around 210 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Festina, Nordness, Highlandville, Lake Meyer County Park, Glenwood

Church, Bluffton and Chimney Rock Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH