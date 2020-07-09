Skogens receive Servant Leadership Award

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Area Foundation has revealed the winner of its Servant Leadership Award for 2020 as well as a sizeable gift for the foundation.

This year the Servant Leadership Award went to Barb and Dave Skogen, the founders of Festival Foods. The foundation says over the years, the Skogens have fueled economic development in Holmen, providing jobs with their grocery store chain. And they've financially supported many community projects.

The couple's most recent gift came when they donated the former Festival Foods location, along with $5 million dollars, to help create a Boys and Girls Club and the new Holmen Area Community Center.

The event was kept small due to social distancing but Marilyn Pedretti, president of the foundation, said "It's exciting just to celebrate what is going on in our Holmen community that is good. There are so many good people, good events, so many good happenings and we want to celebrate that today."

And there was a surprise announcement, a gift of $50,000 from a local couple, Alice and Lloyd Dresen. The money will go to the Holmen Area Foundation to continue their work to provide civic and cultural leadership.

The foundation was created nearly 25 years ago. Over the years they've help funnel more than $1 million dollars to community needs, sponsoring big projects like the Holmen bike trail, and providing community grants as well as school grants and scholarships.