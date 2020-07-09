The humidity continues but tracking strong storms today

Storms…

Timing: Out the door early, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Lightning, heavy rain and small hail will be possible with earlier thunderstorms.

Then heading into the afternoon, if the atmosphere is able to become "unstable" the chance for strong storms return. Unstable means is that the atmosphere will be favorable to develop a stronger storm Theses storm could pop-up quickly any time after 2 PM and rumble through the region through 7 PM. Once the severe threat lessens there will be widespread moderate rainfall. Rainfall will diminish overnight into Friday morning.

Threats: As the storms start to develop, the biggest threat within these storms will be damaging winds. Especially with quick development and if a bow is able to build with storms winds could gust past 50 mph. Then heavier rainfall will be the other big factor. With an abundance of moisture in the air, rainfall could exceed and inch of rainfall quickly. Also, there will be the possibility of large hail, and lightning.

Stay aware and keep alerts on for severe weather this afternoon.

Weekend outlook…

This weekend will include times of sunshine but storms chances will be a possibility. We’ll start off the weekend with plenty of sunshine Friday. It will still be warm in the sunshine, but dew points will stay in the lower 60s which will feel more comfortable than the last few days.

Then heading into Saturday, the day will start off with the sunshine but it won’t last. After daytime heating and the arrival of a low pressure system, storms will begin. There will be the possibility of a few strong storms as well. Isolated storms will linger Sunday morning until the sunshine returns.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett