UK Treasury chief warns of depth of recession

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s Treasury chief says the country is heading for unprecedented economic times, including one of the most severe recessions it has ever seen, as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. A day after revealing his spending plans to boost the economy, Rishi Sunak sought to sell his ideas to the nation on Thursday. Among his key measures is an expensive program to help furloughed employees return to work after the government program now paying them expires. Though he acknowledged he couldn’t save every job, Sunak told the BBC he was ‘throwing everything,’’ he could at stemming losses.