UN chief warns foreign interference in Libya `unprecedented’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general is warning that foreign interference in Libya’s war has reached “unprecedented levels.” Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged key players and their backers to unblock the political stalemate in the oil-rich north African country and agree to a cease-fire and peace talks. He says the U.N. mission in Libya is undertaking deescalation efforts, including the creation of a possible demilitarized zone. Guterres addressed a high-level meeting of the U.N. Security Council six months after key nations agreed in Berlin to respect a U.N. arms embargo, stop military support to the warring parties, and push them to reach a cease-fire.