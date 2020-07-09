Pro-India leader, 2 family members killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say unidentified assailants have killed a pro-India politician along with his father and brother in Kashmir. It was the first major attack against members of India’s ruling party in the disputed region. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir for the attack. Police say that militants fired at Sheikh Wasim Bari, a leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in northwestern Bandipora town, on Wednesday night. Bari was an executive council member of the party in the region.