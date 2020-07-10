25 years on: A look at Europe’s only post-WWII genocide

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia on Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the country’s worst carnage during the 1992-95 war and the only crime in Europe since World War II that has been declared a genocide. The brutal execution of more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb troops is being commemorated by a series of events and the burial of nine victims’ remains at a memorial site near the town. The youngest one was a newborn baby while the oldest is believed to have been 94. Normally, thousands attend remembrance ceremonies at Potocari every year, but the global pandemic has made it impossible this time.