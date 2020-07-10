5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid. Even with two justices President Donald Trump hand-picked, the Supreme Court has shown it is no rubber stamp for him or his administration’s policies. International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.