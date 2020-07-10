Alternative Baseball offers people with autism a chance to play ball

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A movement to establish a baseball league for older teens and adults on the autism spectrum seeks support. The Alternative Baseball Organization, featured on ESPN, is looking for coaches and managers to establish teams in the Coulee Region.

Taylor Duncan is the driving force behind the Organization. Diagnosed with a form of Autism at the age of four, Duncan worked the past 20 years to overcome anxiety and social stigma associated with his challenge. With support from his mother, Duncan grew in confidence. He is now working to create a baseball league for other people like him.

Starting in his native Georgia, Duncan has already grown the league across the country. He said he's currently working to finalize leagues around the state of Wisconsin and in Rochester, Minnesota. Ideally, Duncan would like to have teams in both Eau Claire and La Crosse that could compete with others around the region when play gets underway in Spring 2021.

The format of the league features Major League Baseball rules. The league only allows wood bats in keeping with baseball tradition. The "experience" as Duncan calls it is open to adults and teens over the age of 15 with autism and other disabilities.

Anyone who would be interested in getting involved as a coach/manager can contact Duncan through the Alternative Baseball website.