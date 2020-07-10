Most stocks drift higher on Wall Street; tech a rare downer

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, though a rare pullback for some of the year’s biggest winners in the stock market is tamping down gains. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%, as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern time, after flipping between small gains and losses through the first hour of trading. It followed up on a mixed performance for stocks in Europe and Asia. Most stocks in the market were rallying, with three out of four stocks in the S&P 500 higher. But dips for big tech stocks helped restrain the market’s gains.