Authorities search for ‘Glee’ star believed to have drowned

Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who’s believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son. Ventura County authorities say the 33-year-old actress vanished Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, an hour’s drive from Los Angeles in Los Padres National Forest. She’d rented a boat the vendor discovered at the north end of the lake with the boy asleep inside. The boy said he and his mother had gone swimming but she didn’t return to the boat. Dozens of divers and others searched the lake Wednesday and Thursday.