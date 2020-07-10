Beard shave raises $8,700 for racial justice group

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jason Kiley shaved his beard into a mustache after raising $8,700 during his campaign to promote racial justice.

Kiley lives in Viroqua and started the campaign to raise money for the African American Roundtable in Milwaukee by shaving his world champion beard.

Richelle Brunn manages Fantastic Sam's Cut and Color Salon in La Crosse and after seeing Kiley's story reached out and offered to braid and shave his beard.

"I kept telling him how really honored I am and he was like, 'What are you talking about? I'm honored that you would do this.''' Brunn said, '''I said 'Well, we're doing this together."'

Brunn is from Milwaukee and said she's happy to be a part of a full circle change from Viroqua and La Crosse to Milwaukee.

People can still donate to Kiley's fundraiser here.