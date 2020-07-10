Buffalo Co. Homicide Suspect pleads not guilty

Alma, Wis. - (WXOW) - The man accused of killing a Nelson, Wisconsin woman and hiding her body back in 2017 entered a plea of not guilty today. Randall Merrick, 48, appeared before Buffalo County Judge Joseph Boles. Back in June, Merrick was arrested on charges of first degree homicide in the death of Beth Johnson.

At today's preliminary hearing, Merrick plead not guilty to homicide as well as a felony charge of hiding a corpse.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 28th.