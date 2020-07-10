Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ask shoppers to round up change

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The local chapter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals hope your shopping habits help them make change for families with kids facing medical challenges.

"With so many campaigns and events that have canceled, that really takes a big hit to the funds we're raising, which can roll around and impact the grants and things our families apply for," said CMN Hospitals program coordinator Rena Cash.

The organization is asking shoppers to round up their change to the nearest dollar amount at Ace Hardware and Walmart, or donate a dollar at the register at area Sam's Club locations. All of the money donated to CMN Hospitals stays in the area going directly to things like food vouchers and gas money to support families who face significant medical challenges.

While a few cents here and there might not seem significant, those with CMN Hospitals said it adds up for those who need it.

"It's so simple to round up your change, and you have that even balance when you go to the grocery store that kind of feels nice when you're balancing the books after," said CMN Hospitals specialist Nicole Loeffelholz. "It's a simple thing to do, a simple action, but [you know] that simple action really is making a difference and is making a change in our community."