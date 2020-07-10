China vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three ruling Communist Party leaders over human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The Foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters on Friday that China would “definitely fight back” against actions it considers interference in its internal affairs and that which threatens its sovereignty, security and development interests. He says China strongly opposes and condemns the Trump administration’s decision to bar the three officials from entering the U.S., the latest in a series moves taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Hong Kong and trade.