Chinese envoy: Indian, Chinese troops disengaging in Ladakh

NEW DELHI (AP) — China’s ambassador to India says Indian and Chinese front-line troops are disengaging in accordance with an agreement reached by military commanders following a clash last month that left at least 20 soldiers dead in the Galwan Valley. Ambassador Sun Weidong says the two countries should be partners rather than rivals and handle differences properly to bring their ties back on the right track. But he says the boundary dispute remains sensitive and complicated. The disputed border covers about 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control.