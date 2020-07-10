Cooler and not AS humid…

Fantastic Friday...

What a nice day compared to what we've seen over the last 10 days! Most of us got to the low to mid 80s for afternoon highs on Friday, but I think what helped us out the most was our lower dew points (lower humidity). Temperatures will be very comfortable for our Friday night, eventually dropping to the mid 60s for the La Crosse area and maybe even upper 50s for the BRF and Sparta area. Enjoy the night!

Storms return Saturday...

Right now an approaching shortwave will bring us the chance for some t-storms early Saturday and staying scattered likely throughout the morning. This storm system will likely weaken overnight and by the time it gets here I'm not expect anything strong. During the afternoon another wave of storms could roll through, this one looking much more isolated (spotty) in nature. All in all, keeping the t-storm chances around for most of the day, but you'll likely be able to still get outdoors at times. Highs should reach the low 80s again! It will be a bit more humid.

Solid stretch of weather...

Good news if you're tired of the heat, I don't have any 90s in the forecast for the next 7 days. Temps will likely bounce around from the low to mid 80s throughout next week. Sunday looks to be a nice one with highs in the low 80s, lower humidity and sunshine. Another larger storm system could bring more rain by Tuesday.