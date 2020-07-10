Coroner releases autopsy on fatal shooting by LA deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner has released the autopsy report on an allegedly armed young man shot by a sheriff’s deputy that the Sheriff’s Department had requested remain confidential. Like the results of an independent autopsy released earlier this week by a family attorney, the official report shows 18-year-old Andres Guardado Pinedo was shot in the back five times in June. Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas says he released the report after considering the administration of justice and the public’s right to know. But Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the release could jeopardize the investigation.