Croatia, Bulgaria take big step toward joining the euro

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Croatia and Bulgaria have taken a big step toward joining the euro. Finance ministers and the European Central Bank gave the green light Friday. They admitted the two countries to the waiting room for the euro, known as the exchange rate mechanism II. Croatia and Bulgaria will have to wait at least two years as they keep their currencies stable in relation to the euro while keeping debt and inflation under control as well. They would be the first countries to join the euro zone since Lithuania in 2015. Right now 19 of the European Union’s 27 member nations are using the euro.