Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced Friday against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission says it started the process against the 32-year-old Mattioli after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation,” and says the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department. Prosecutors allege Mattioli put his friend Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight after a party at Mattioli’s house in April. The 25-year-old Acevedo lost consciousness and died about a week later.