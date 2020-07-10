It’s not just the presidency: Trump is changing the Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidency has been changed by Donald Trump during his first term in office. But so has Congress. More than most presidents in modern history, Trump has been willing to ignore and defy the legislative branch, asserting his own power in ways his predecessors would never dare. Republicans shrug it off as Trump being Trump, leaving Democrats almost alone to object. Even after the impeachment battles, there’s now a noticeable imbalance of power. Some historians and lawmakers see it as a president unchecked and unrestrained, drifting toward what the founders warned against.