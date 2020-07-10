22 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County had 22 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This comes as Wisconsin set another record for the second day in a row with 845 new cases.

The La Crosse County Health Department figures released Friday showed the majority of cases were among the 20-29 demographic.

Eight females and seven males in that age group tested positive for the virus.

The remaining new cases are two male teens between 15-19, a male in his 50s, a man in his 60s, and three women in their 60s.

Overall, the percent positive cases rose to 4 percent. The percent positive tests on Friday was at 9.3 percent.

Four people remain hospitalized due to the virus according to the health department.

With 215 negative tests, the county has recorded a total 13,723 negative tests.

There have been a total of 567 positive cases in the county. 375 are considered recovered.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 Compass for La Crosse County moved to the high risk (Orange) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

Also on Wednesday, La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said the county is changing the way they notify businesses that appear on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. She said they are returning to the policy of notifying all businesses, regardless of exposure level.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department will update it at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

A surge in new cases continues in Monroe County. With seven new cases Friday, they've had 27 in the past three days. Community Health Educator Kayleigh Day said they've had a total of 129 cases, 60 of which are currently active.

Day said four of the new cases had contact with a positive case. Two were from community spread and the seventh case is under investigation.

The new cases range in age from three females in their 50s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, and a woman in her 60s. None of the active cases are hospitalized.

Trempealeau County saw four new cases on Friday. They are currently at 178 total cases with 123 of those considered recovered.

Other counties update their numbers later in the afternoon. We will update this story with the new information when it becomes available.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 11 1,092 2 Crawford 45 2,562 0 Grant 186 6,098 13 Jackson 32 4,289 1 La Crosse 567 (+22) 13,723 0 Monroe 122 (+7) 5,018 1 Trempealeau 178 (+4) 3,714 0 Vernon 39 3,498 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

