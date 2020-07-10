Logan High COVID-19 testing site reaches full capacity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The National Guard COVID-19 free testing site maxed out of tests Friday afternoon.

Throughout the day, the line of cars went all the way down Loomis Street leading up to the testing site at Logan High School.

The La Crosse County Health Department and La Crosse Area School District partnered with the National Guard to bring the free testing site to La Crosse.

"It offers more opportunities for people in our community to get access to testing," La Crosse County Health Department health inspector Nicole Kragness said. "Maybe if they don't have a healthcare provider this is an easier way for them to do that and a little bit faster too."

People could also walk through the site if they did not have a car. They needed to be exhibiting at least one COVID-19 symptom in order to receive a test.

Due to the volume of people, they ran out of tests about an hour and 15 minutes before their 6 pm end time.

The health department is working on hosting two more free testing sights in our area in July and August.