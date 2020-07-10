More comfortable sunshine, finally!

Drenching rain out…

It turned out to be a very active evening from damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Accumulations exceeded 2 inches in locations and with quick accumulation. Severe thunderstorms to localized flooding occurred across the region but a calmer day is ahead.

Now as the system heads east and the sunshine will be on the return. A passing cold front with the storms has allowed for more comfortable weather.

Out the door this morning, lows are falling into the 60s, and dew points fell to the low 60s as well. By the afternoon, the sunshine will continue to warm the surface and bring highs back into the 80s but with less humidity.

Weekend rain…

Saturday will bring back rain chances. To start the day off a few showers are possible west of the Mississippi. Then to the east, the sunshine will stick around. Then into the afternoon, another round of showers and thunderstorms move in. As of this morning, severe threat is low and the most effect will continue to stay west of the Mississippi but changes are possible.

Then as the weak system heads outs, the sunshine will be back to the end of the weekend. Also, the weekend temperatures will have a more average trend with highs in the low to mid-80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett