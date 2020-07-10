Multiple protests against French minister accused of rape

PARIS (AP) — Women’s rights activists are calling for protests in about 50 cities in France and abroad against President Emmanuel Macron’s appointment of a new interior minister who is accused of rape and a justice minister who has minimized the #MeToo movement. The actions started Friday morning in Dijon. A dozen feminists held out banners and signs condemning Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and rape culture. Darmanin denies the rape accusation and the French government says it remains committed to gender equality. Feminist group Nous Toutes announced other actions in Paris and other French cities as well as at French embassies or consulates in half a dozen cities.