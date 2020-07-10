Russia and West in showdown over aid to Syria’s rebel area

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and the West are in a showdown over continuing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest after the current U.N. mandate expires on Friday. Germany and Belgium on Thursday called for a vote on a draft resolution that would maintain the two border crossings from Turkey to the northwest for six months. The result will be announced early Friday afternoon. Without waiting for the result, Russia announced late Thursday that it had circulated a new resolution which would authorize just one crossing from Turkey for a year, a strong indication it will veto the German-Belgium draft.