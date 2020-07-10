Serbia’s leader not worried about losing power amid protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says he’s not worried about losing political power amid large protests against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and hard-line rule. But President Aleksandar Vucic instead expressed his fear about the spread of the virus by the demonstrators. He was speaking Friday during a state visit to France. Vucic said “it is so irresponsible to call upon people to gather and demonstrate when we are faced with the most horrific numbers of infections from the coronavirus,” After two nights of violent protests and clashes with police, peaceful demonstrations were held in the capital of Belgrade and several other Serbian towns on Thursday. Vucic said the protesters won’t be allowed to take over power “by force.”