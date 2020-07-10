Tax Deadline is Wednesday, July 15

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to COVID-19, the date to file federal and state taxes was extended to Wednesday, July 15.

One local tax professional says that even if you have money owed that you cannot pay to make sure you still file by the deadline.

Tammy Pedersen Marker, a Master Tax Preparer with H&R Block in La Crosse said, "They are extending but even if you have a balance due you still want to file because of the fact that if you don't, your penalty is going to be much larger."

If you owe money and want to pay at a later date, you must talk with the IRS to make those arrangements.

An extension to file can be made to give you until October 18, but that is only an extension to file and not an extension on payment.

Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa all have the same July 15 deadline to file a tax return.