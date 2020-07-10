Thai schools barred from cutting students’ long hair

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Education Ministry has intervened to stop government schools from chopping off the hair of students whose locks they find too long or messy. The ministry affirmed the right of school authorities to punish violators of newly liberalized hair length rules, but only with established measures that do not include haircuts. A ministry official says acceptable punishments include warnings, probation, demerits and training activities.. In May, the ministry issued revised regulations on student hairstyles, easing decades-old rules that male students had to maintain military-style crew cuts and females could have bobs falling no lower than the bottom of their ears.