Three arrested in La Crosse shooting incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two adults and a juvenile are arrested following shots fired at a residence early Thursday morning.

La Crosse Police said Roy Lee Bullard III, 19, of La Crosse, and Mahlaki Malik Delacruz, 18, of Sparta were both arrested on charges of 1st-Degree Reckless Endangerment of Safety and Disorderly Conduct.

The juvenile also faces the same charges.

Police were called to the 200 block of 8th St. North shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

Officers found that multiple shots were fired into a residence at 229/231 8th St. North. The residence is next door to the Salvation Army of La Crosse County.

No one inside was injured according to police.

Both Bullard and Delacruz are scheduled to make court appearances Friday afternoon. Online records show that Bullard is held on a $10,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail. Delacruz is also jailed there but without bond.

We will update this story as new details become available.