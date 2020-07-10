Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone told The Associated Press that Trump called Friday to inform him he would commute his prison sentence for crimes related to the Russia probe. The White House later confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax.” The move comes just days before Stone was set to report to prison for a three-year term. He was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.