Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

President Donald Trump is determined to reopen the country. In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he says provide “radical indoctrination.” Trump did not explain what prompted the remark, but it’s one more threat Trump has issued against schools as he pressures them to open this fall. Twice this week Trump threatened to cut federal funding for schools that don’t reopen. It’s unclear on what grounds Trump could have a school’s tax-exempt status terminated.