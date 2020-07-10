Turkish court rules to let Hagia Sophia return as mosque

Turkey’s highest administrative court has issued a ruling that paves the way for the government to convert Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia back into a Muslim house of worship. The Council of State threw its weight Friday behind a petition brought by a religious group and annulled a 1934 cabinet decision that changed the 6th century building into a museum. The ruling allows the government to restore the Hagia Sophia’s status as a mosque. The decision was in line with the Turkish president’s calls to turn the world heritage site into a mosque despite widespread international criticism, including from the United States and Orthodox Christian leaders.