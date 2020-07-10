Winona Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s death

DAKOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just before 11:00 a.m. from a man who said that he had just killed his wife then the phone went silent.

First responders determined the phone call originated on the 45000 block of County Road 12. They made contact with a man who had non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers found a woman dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time. There is no danger to the public according to the sheriff's office.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office along with Minnesota State Patrol, The Minnesota DNR, Dakota Fire & Rescue, Nodine Fire & Rescue, and Tri-State Ambulance responded to the scene.