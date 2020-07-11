Australia to offer residence option to 10,000 Hong Kongers

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian government says it will offer around 10,000 Hong Kong passport holders currently living in Australia a chance to apply for permanent residence once their current visas expire. Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes China’s imposition of a new tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory means pro-democracy supporters may face political persecution. Morrison said last week Australia suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended visas for Hong Kong residents from two to five years. Critics view China’s sweeping security law as a further deterioration of freedoms promised to the former British colony, in response to last year’s protests calling for greater democracy. China said it reserved the right to take further action against Canberra.