Clearwater Farm needs financial support to survive

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Clearwater Farm needs to raise $25,000 to survive.

The community farm is run by volunteers and usually counts on its "Taste of Summer" event to raise the money. The funding is used to feed and maintain the animals. Due to COVID-19 group gathering recommendations, the board decided to cancel the September event.

Volunteers started a GoFundMe for alternative donations, asking for the community to help raise the money so they can stay open and provide limited experiences during the pandemic.

"It's outdoors and it's healthy. It's great because kids enjoy it here," Board member Frank Collas said. "We give them stuff to feed the animals with and they just have a blast."

People can visit the farm for "Open Barn" visits on Saturdays, but volunteers ask that they sanitize their hands and adhere to social distancing recommendations.

So far they've reached $3,700 of the $25,000 goal.

Donate here.