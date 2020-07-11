Fay downgraded to tropical depression; continues north

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves over southern New York. It was located 50 miles north of New York City. A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended. No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. Fay is expected to continue moving north into southeastern Canada. Forecasters say it is moving at 17 mph.