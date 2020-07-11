Friday morning altercation under investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fight that occurred outside of Big Al's on 3rd Street early Friday morning is under investigation by the La Crosse Police Department.

The police released a summary of the altercation that said an individual was causing a disturbance, making crude remarks about women walking by and then was pushed to the ground.

The initial statement also said the individual broke his leg after falling in an attempt to punch a woman who made a gesture towards him.

After breaking his leg, the man went in for immediate surgery and the shift commander on the scene was not able to interview him.

A GoFundMe page was posted on Facebook and gained community attention saying that the individual whose leg was broken was the victim of a hate crime.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is pending.