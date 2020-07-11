International Owl Center hosts live owl shows

Houston, MN. (WXOW) - After the reopening of the Interactive Owl Center on June 19th, the establishment has been hosting live owl showings.

During the event, participants are able to meet up to four live owls up close and personal.

The International Owl Center is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. with programs in each time slot (10:00 - 12:00; 12:30 - 2:30; 3:00 - 5:00).

The facility requires pre-registration for specific time slots and all visitors over the age of two must wear a mask.