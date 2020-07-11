Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WXOW) - The Richland County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating 46-year-old Erica R. Wilcox.

She was last seen on Friday around noon in the Viola area. The sheriff's office reports that Erica left her residence with a loaded .38 pistol, driving a blue 2000 Dodge Durango with the Wisconsin license plate 278239F. They also said that she had made suicidal comments on social media.

If you see her vehicle, contact 911 or the Richland County Sheriff's Office.